How to take Kansas’ new written driver’s license exam online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles has launched KnowTo Drive Online, a web-based version of its driver’s testing exam.

The new online platform is powered by Intellectual Technology, Inc. With this addition, Kansans can now take their written driver’s test from home.

“The availability of an online written test has been on our list of customer service enhancements and we are happy to finally announce its arrival,” said David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles. “This testing portal, coupled with our other online services, should greatly decrease the number of customers in the office and considerably reduce the duration of customer visits.”

Kansas is the newest state to offer testing through KnowTo Drive Online. ITI also hosts self-service kiosks in 13 states, which help motor vehicle agencies extend their services to grocery stores and other places of convenience.

The KnowTo Drive Online testing portal is available at any time on the Division of Vehicles’ website. Fees are $10 for the first test and $8.50 for any re-test. Click here to go to the online testing site.

The Kansas Driver’s License written version of the test will also still be available to take in motor vehicle agency offices.