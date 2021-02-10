How to visit Topeka’s assisted living centers reopening to visitors, nearly 1 year later

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After nearly a year of COVID-19 restrictions, six Topeka assisted living centers will let family and friends back in to see their elderly loved ones.

The rollout of reopening for the centers is as follows:

Rolling Hills Assisted Living – Wednesday

Peggy Kelly House of Meriden – Saturday

Lexington Park Assisted Living – Monday

Peggy Kelly House of Topeka – Monday

Homestead of Auburn – Tuesday

Homestead of Topeka – Monday, Feb. 22

The centers ran by Midwest Health, Inc., are allowing visitors back inside to see seniors for the first time since March 2020. Stay-at-home orders across the country also resulted in senior living centers closing their doors to visitors to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks. Now that all of the above centers have offered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to their residents and staff, the centers’ directors said they welcome visitors back while keeping up with coronavirus precautions.

“Our residents will welcome their friends and family into their apartment homes and be able to sit together and visit… it’s just wonderful news,” said Tammy Blake, executive director at Rolling Hills Assisted Living.

Here’s how to visit each individual assisting living center when it reopens to visitors, according to a Midwest Health spokeswoman:

First, call one of the numbers below ahead of time to schedule to meet with a loved one, since the centers want to ensure social distancing and space out visits. After scheduling a visit, show up the day of the appointment, sign a waiver, and take a rapid COVID-19 test provided by the center staff. Wait 15 minutes for the test results and fill out a health screening. If the test is negative, you can go to see the resident at their apartment home. Once inside, there’s no time limits, though the center asks everyone to stay inside the resident’s apartment during the visit and keep facemasks on during the visit.

The numbers to call to schedule a visit, in order of reopening, are as follows: