SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Early voting dates have been announced for the upcoming Kansas General Election.

Shawnee County residents who want to cast a vote this year can do so starting next week, according to Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell. In-person early voting will take place on the following days at the Shawnee County Election Office located at 3420 SW Van Buren St.:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24-28 (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 (Monday only)

Voters must go to their local, neighborhood polling place on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Shawnee County mailed out advance ballots on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Advance voters have the following options to return their mail ballots:

Return their ballot through the US Postal Service as soon as possible to ensure it is postmarked by the Nov. 8 deadline.

Return their ballot in-person to the Shawnee County Election office before 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 during early voting hours.

Return their ballot in person to any polling place on Election Day before 7 p.m.

The deadline to request an advance ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1, but voters are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure they have enough time to receive and return their ballot. To check on your voter registration, click here.