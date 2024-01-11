TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you want to watch the upcoming Chiefs game this weekend, your options are somewhat limited.

The Chiefs vs. Dolphins matchup will be the first NFL playoff contest exclusively streamed through NBC subscription service Peacock. Exceptions to this include football fans in the Kansas City or Miami areas who will still be able to tune in for free through their local NBC affiliates.

Some local businesses will be showing the game on Saturday night if you don’t want to go with the streaming option. You can learn more about how to tune in to the game below.

Local bars and restaurants

KSNT 27 News reached out to several local businesses to find out which ones would be showing the game this weekend. These include the following:

The Dugout

Riegel’s 20’s West

Tailgators Sports Pub

Thunderbirds Grille

Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille

Henry T’s

Wings Etc.

Ryan’s Pub

Happy Basset Barrel House

Pizza Parlor

The Tee Box

Iron Rail Brewing Company

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant

Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill

Know of a bar or restaurant that is showing the Chiefs game this weekend but don’t see it on our list? Send an email to matthew.self@ksnt.com.

Subscribing to Peacock

If you want to watch the game from the comfort of your own home, it’s going to cost you. The premium plan starts at $5.99 per month which gets you access to shows on Peacock, live sporting events and current NBC shows but comes with ads. The premium plus plan has no ads and has a 24/7 local NBC Channel LIVE at the cost of $11.99 per month.

Eligible college students can get one year of the premium subscription at $1.99 month. To learn more about Peacock’s subscription plans or to sign up for one, click here.

Chiefs vs Dolphins

The game starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is projected to occur during a period of severe cold weather, making it one of the coldest games for the season. Warming stations will be set up for fans who brave the cold temperatures and show up in person.

For more sports news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf