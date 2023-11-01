TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many Kansas City Chiefs fans will wake up early on Sunday to watch their team play overseas. However, it won’t be available to everyone.

The Chiefs are headed to Germany for their week nine matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Because of the time difference, the game starts at 8:30 a.m., and is only available on NFL Network and FuboTV.

NFL Network is available as a paid add-on for most cable companies and streaming services including: Dish TV, DirecTV, Cox, Spectrum, YouTube TV and HULU. A free trial of NFL Network is also available on FuboTV.

Some local restaurants are also opening their doors early to Chiefs Kingdom.

“We’re so into the Chiefs, we love it,” Tailgator’s owner Staci Dillingham said. “We love Travis Kelce and the whole Taylor Swift thing; I think it’s kind of funny. Mahomes is awesome, the whole team is great. I think you’d be crazy not to open and have a big party for an early Chiefs game.”

Tailgators Sports Pub and Grub usually serves lunch and dinner, but for the first time, it’s becoming a breakfast bar.

“A little different, we’ve never served breakfast before, but we think why not bring in a couple options,” Dillingham said. “We’re going to have cinnamon rolls, breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, mimosas, bloody mary’s, all the good stuff, probably some coffee and Bailey’s if it’s cold out.”

The family that owns Happy Basset Brewing Co. is also opening to the public at 8 a.m. They say Chief’s Sundays have become a tradition for their business.

“Our family has been Chiefs fans forever, and we never miss a game,” Happy Basset Brewing Co. General Manager Heather Jones said. “Everyone is into it. All of our staff is into it, everyone’s a Chiefs fan around here.”