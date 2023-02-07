TOPEKA (KSNT) – With more and more people cutting the cable cord since the last Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl appearance in 2021, there are various options for Chiefs fans to watch the game this Sunday.

Many streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu+ and FuboTV will all carry the Big Game. However, many consumers do not pay for live sports streaming services. But sports bars across Kansas will air the game on many televisions.

This Super Bowl feels a bit different for Chiefs fans as it will be the first one outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which fans won’t have to be socially distancing themselves as they cheer on their teams.

Andrew Fyler, the manager at Johnny’s Tavern in Topeka, explained the preparation and excitement to see more patrons this weekend than the previous Super Bowl Sundays.

“First couple of years, the Chiefs go back-to-back years there,” Fyler said. “I think the excitement was there, but the COVID year was different for everybody. The nervousness about going and being about. But that second year we were anticipating not being busy, with being COVID too, didn’t help. Now this year, I think everyone is ready to rock and roll, and they have seen it before, and Pat Mahomes, man. I think we will be ready to rock and roll and busy.”

Some people might not want to go out and spend money at a bar but don’t have a streaming service that offers live sports. You can always watch for free from your home. FOX is available over the air (OTA). All you need is an OTA Antenna, and these antennas have come a long way since the bulky ones of the past. They’re easy to install and can cost as little as $15. It can be bought at any store that sells television accessories like Best Buy and Walmart.