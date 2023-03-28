TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is giving away free lawn mowers. It’s part of program geared toward helping improve local neighborhoods.

Topeka’s Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance Mowing Initiative kicks off this week with the first of three public information sessions. Participants will learn how to organize grassroots neighborhood cleanup efforts. One attendee from each meeting will win a mower.

The City of Topeka encourages church groups, neighbors, NIA and NA members, volunteers, organizations and anyone who want to help improve the community to attend. Three sessions are open to the public:

March 30 5:30 p.m. Central Park Community Center, 1534 Southwest Clay St.

April 3 11:30 a.m. Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 Southeast 21st St.

April 10 (Spanish speakers) 5:30 p.m. Salvation Army, 1320 Southeast 6th Ave.



The Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance Initiative is a five-year plan. The Topeka City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee created it last year. Goals for the program include:

Reduce substandard structures by 50% in five years​.

Reduce deterioration in vacant structures​.

Reduce the expense/revenue gap on abatement cases by 50%​.

Improve the perceived appearance of the neighborhoods​.

Improve safety of neighborhoods

To learn more about this program or request a provider to mow your lawn, click here or call 785-368-9530.