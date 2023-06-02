Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two special offers are on the table for guests at Gage Park this weekend, one of them is giving away tickets to an upcoming Taylor Swift concert.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced on social media that people coming to visit Gage Park on Saturday, June 3 will be able to ride the mini-train for free from 2 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. A raffle will also be held for visitors to enter into a chance to win Taylor Swift tickets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour are notoriously difficult to catch. Ticketmaster was forced to take down its planned sales of general public tickets for the tour last year. This was allegedly due to extreme amounts of demand that could not be met with the insufficient supply of tickets, causing backlash among fans.

Taylor Swift is set to visit Kansas City for her Eras tour at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7 and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gage Park can be found at 635 SW Gage Blvd. near the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. You can learn more about the park and what it has to offer by clicking here.