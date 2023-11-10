TOPEKA (KSNT) – Assemblies were held at Topeka Public Schools Friday to celebrate Veterans Day.

At McClure Elementary School, some special guests joined in the festivities. Students and staff invited their family members and neighbors who have served or are currently serving in the military to be honored during the assembly.

The Topeka West High School JROTC was also in attendance and performed at the beginning of the assembly.

The principal at McClure, Chelsea Artzer, says the assembly gives students the chance to learn about those who serve from first-hand experience.

“Every opportunity we can give them to learn, one, about the armed forces, but then also those who have served who are a part of our communities and are the parents and grandparents and uncles and aunts of the students and staff here at our school,” Artzer said.

Students recognized their veterans by giving them flowers and applauding each.