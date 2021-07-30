How Topeka Zoo animals are beating the heat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – We aren’t the only ones dealing with the Kansas heat wave. Zoo animals are even more exposed to the hot summer than we are.

For some animals, this warm weather feels like home. Elephants, giraffes, and hippos welcome the heat. But for others, like the North American black bear, it’s a top priority for Topeka Zoo to keep them cool.

(KSNT Photo/Matthew Johnstone)

Workers told KSNT News they’ve been planning for this heat well in advance. The key to keeping them safe is offering plenty of options to cool off.

“We provide ice treats for them, fans, and air-conditioned inside areas,” said Animal Curator Shanna Simpson. “We have misters, all sorts of stuff like that to help keep them cool.”

(KSNT Photo/Matthew Johnstone)

Even in such hot weather, people are welcome to visit the zoo. They have four air-conditioned buildings if anyone wants to escape the heat while seeing the animals.