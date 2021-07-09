How TPS and United Way are fighting the summer slide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools District and the local United Way are working together in an effort to fight hunger and summer learning loss.

On Friday, the program offered children free meals and free admittance to the Topeka Zoo. In addition, activities and giveaways were spread throughout the entrance.

Organizers said keeping kids learning over the summer months is vital to their upcoming school year success. Just as important, is having a healthy meal.

“They need nutrition,” said Child Nutritional Specialist for USD 501 Chris Wagner. “In order for a child to learn, they need a good meal. Lots of times when school’s out they don’t get that breakfast or lunch.”

Those 18 and younger can still pick up free summer meals at a variety of locations across Shawnee County. To find summer meal locations, click HERE.