Most smart thermostats require what’s called a C wire to provide constant power, although some can run on battery power.

TOPEKA (KSNT)- With temperatures expected to range from the high 60’s all the way down to the teens this week, you might find yourself constantly getting up to change the thermostat.

But, energy experts say that’s not the way to save money. In the past, programmable thermostats were the way to go, but pros say it’s now more cost effective to upgrade your system.

They say old systems aren’t as effective as the new ones that are built to maintain temperatures. With a new system they say you can “set it and forget it”, and save close to 20% on your energy bill.

“Studies and data show that they’re really not very effective, so if you can find a temperature you like, both in the winter and in the summer, it’s better to pick that temp and let the system run all day long,” David Lamon with Kaw Valley Heating and Cooling said.

And of course it’s always best to take advantage of the nice weather while it’s here and open those windows.