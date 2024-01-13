TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rain or shine, your mail always ends up at your doorstep. That wouldn’t be possible without the people who are out making deliveries.

Even in subzero temperatures, mail carriers in Topeka and across the the country are constantly on the go.

“We’ve got them trained to recognize the signs of hypothermia, frostbite, things like that,” Inglett said. “We’ve got them all bundled up, you’ll see they’re dressed in layers.”

The layers include boots, hats, gloves, coats and other wintertime essentials.

Inglett tells 27 News the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) consistently checks in on its carriers while they’re out navigating neighborhood streets. Safety, Inglett says, is the postal service’s top priority.

“We’ve got scanning capabilities to track them throughout the afternoon and on their routes in the morning time,” Inglett said. “So, we check on them throughout the day, members of management check on them. They’re our most valuable commodity.”

Without mail carriers, no one would receive their mail. With temperatures so cold in the area, Inglett says USPS is asking homeowners for a little help in return.

When there’s snow and ice on the ground, clearing a path for carriers to get to the mailbox makes a big difference.

“If you’ve got a mailbox on the house or something, please sweep those steps off and shovel those off for us,” Inglett said. “Keep the pets inside at all times, and we’re going to be out there taking care of business for you.”

