TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s out with the old and in with the new, but now you can be the first to ride Gage Park’s newest attraction.

The new electric mini train finally arrived at the park Monday morning and Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is offering a raffle ticket for its first ride.

The raffle drawing is now open to the public. Tickets will cost $1 each to enter, and the drawing will be held Wednesday, March 8.

The first trip is scheduled to leave the station at 10 a.m. sharp on Monday, March 13. Winners will be contacted by phone and email and should arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. to check-in.

Those who are invited on the inaugural ride may bring up to two guests. All seats will be assigned in the order of the drawing.

To secure a raffle ticket, you can click here.