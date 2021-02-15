How you can conserve energy during below-freezing temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With electricity shortages here in Kansas and across the midwest, we can all do our part to limit energy consumption.

Here are a few things officials recommend you do:

Keep your thermostat between 65-68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bundle up with sweaters and blankets.

Reduce the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Seal any leaks around doors and windows.

Close blinds and curtains to keep warm air inside and cold air out.

Change or clean your furnace filters.

And if you do lose power at home, there are steps you can take to help keep yourself and your family warm while you wait for it to come back on.

Wear extra layers of clothing.

Take a blanket or towel and roll it up, then place it along the cracks of doors or windows in your home.

Keep your blinds or curtains closed.

In any rooms you aren’t using, close the vents and doors, unless they’re bathrooms or your kitchen.

In a worst case scenario, you can take your family to a warming shelter. With more blackouts possible, businesses across our viewing area are opening up space for the community to shelter in.

We have a full list of businesses listed below.