TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Thanksgiving wrapping up, Christmas events, like toy drives, are getting started all over Topeka.

‘Bonkers’ family fun center, located on 21st Street, is calling on the community to help it pack Santa’s sleigh full of toys. Starting Friday, Nov. 24 and running to Sunday, Dec. 10, Bonkers is accepting new, un-wrapped toys in their original packaging to donate to children in need. Those who drop off toys will receive 40 free play credits to use at Bonkers.

A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas (District 4) is also hosting its 40th annual Toys for Tots ride this Sunday, Nov. 26. Motorcyclists plan to gather at the north parking lot of south Topeka’s Walmart, located at 1301 SW 37th Street.

They plan to ride down Topeka Boulevard with the toys, bringing them all the way to the Woodshed in north Topeka. A.B.A.T.E. says there will be a police escort for the ride.

Registration begins at noon and the ride begins at 2 p.m. The registration fee to participate is a free toy that can be donated to community children in need. A.B.A.T.E partners with the Marine Corps to distribute those toys though the Toys for Tots program.

To request a toy from Toys for Tots, click here.