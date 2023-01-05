TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access.

With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly broadband reaches throughout the Sunflower State and what level broadband you have at your home. The maps were updated due to the influx of internet usage during the COVID-19 pandemic which showed that internet speeds across America are not where they should be.

“Everyone’s really saying you need to have 100 megabytes per second to be able to effectively to homeschooling, work from home, and move forward,” said Mark Price, Shawnee County IT director. “That’s why, kind of the thought is from the Kansas Broadband Office, is, realistically we are probably 15% underserved in Kansas.”

Shawnee County residents, and those living across Kansas, can pitch in by taking a look at the broadband maps to see if they are getting broadband service. If the answer is no, you can challenge the FCC by saying your broadband power is not up to par.”

“You have the choice of either a location challenge, or a service challenge,” Price said. “And this would be saying, either that service level really isn’t available, or it’s cost prohibitive, or the cost is too high for the individuals at that location.”

If enough people in Kansas are able to challenge the FCC, the state will be one step closer to acquiring the federal funds necessary to improve broadband service across the state.

”If we want communities and individuals to thrive, they need to have access to high speed, reliable and affordable broadband,” said Jade Piros De Carvalho, director of Office of Broadband Development.

If you don’t have access to internet and want to see the map, you can visit any Shawnee County Parks and Recreation building or the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library which have public access to the internet.

To see the FCC maps and to submit a challenge to them, go to the Kansas Department of Commerce’s website by clicking here.