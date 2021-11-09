How you can get a warm meal this Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The goal for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation in Topeka is to make sure that everyone in the community gets a hot meal on Thanksgiving and doesn’t spend the holiday alone.

With the help of donations from the community and partnerships with local businesses, the foundation plans on serving more than 4,000 meals to people around town.

“There’s just a dozen things that come together to make it work,” David Braun, the president of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation said. “It seems that everybody is really supportive, we’ve never had a year where we didn’t get enough of what we needed. Whether it be monetary donations, or the non-perishables the week of, it’s just a good event and the community likes it.”

There are no requirements to who can receive a hot meal, you just need to make sure and call their hotline at (785)-422-8280 before Nov. 19th at 4 p.m. There is only one meal allowed per person, and four meals allowed per household.

People can donate canned goods at Agriculture Hall next to the Stormont Vail Events Center from November 22nd through the 24th between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They need non-perishable items like canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, instant mashed potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth and white and brown sugar.

The number of volunteers needed has doubled this year as all the dinners are being delivered. If you want to volunteer and help out this Thanksgiving, you can sign up online through the Topeka Rescue Mission’s website, or by calling (785)-354-1744. Volunteers are needed from November 22nd to November 25th.