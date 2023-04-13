TOPEKA (FOX 43)- During the month of May, veterinarians across the nation participate in the ACVO/Epicur National Service Animal Eye Exam initiative which works to give all service animals a free eye exam in the month of May.

Dr. Jessica Meekins, with the K-State Veterinary Health Center, joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to tell us more about what ophthalmologists do and the many services they provide to the community. She is also a member of the ACVO which offers free eye exams to service animals.

This means, that during the month of May, they offer those complimentary eye exams for service and working animals.

If you have a service animal that you would like to get examined, head to the ACVO’s website first so you can get registered. Then, you can reach out to the K-State Veterinary Health Center at (785)-532-5690 to reach the “Small Animal Desk” or you can call (785)-532-5700 to reach the “Large Animal Desk” and set up your appointment!