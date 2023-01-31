TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets, according to the Red Cross.

Irene Haws with the Topeka Lions Club noticed that there was a blood shortage issue within the Topeka community, as well as the nation, so she created the ‘Celebrate Community’ Blood Drive.

It costs no money to donate and you do not need an appointment. However, if you want to make it easier on the staff running the drive, you can scan a QR code on the poster of the event. It will then take you to a page where you can secure an appointment time to donate.

With the help of other sponsors like the Topeka Rotary Club and Optimist, Haws put together the blood drive happening at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. It’s all happening at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall, located at 2114 SW Chelsea Drive in Topeka.