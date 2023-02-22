TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s called the Big Box Promotion.

It is a fundraiser that has been happening for years, and originally started with the owner of Baker’s Dozen, Jake Wall. He would donate $1 of his profits towards Big Brothers Big Sisters in Topeka. Then, Mark Yardley and Bob’s Janitorial Service joined the picture.

Now, for the entire month of February, for every single “Baker’s Dozen” that’s sold, $3 is donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters here in the Capitol City.

In the past, Bob’s Janitorial Service has participated in the event and this year will be no different. However, this year someone new came along to join in on the fun.

Brian Green, with Allstate Insurance is joining, increasing the donation amount to $4 per dozen donuts sold.

It’s been happening all month, but the good news is that people still have until Feb. 28 to get a “Baker’s Dozen” and help out with the fundraiser.

As of Valentine’s Day, they had sold 648 dozen, but the ultimate goal this year is to reach 1500 dozen.