TOPEKA (KSNT) – Starting Friday, Oct. 27, the RMHC began collecting items for its Fill the Ronald McDonald House Pantry Drive. The good news, they are still collecting!

Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House is teaming up with the Seabrook Apple Market to collect food items that are needed for the pantry. People are encouraged to go to Seabrook Apple Market whenever they can this week, pick up a list of items that are needed at the door and donate!

As of right now, they are looking for these items:

Meat

Canned Goods

Baking Supplies

Snacks

Microwaveable Meals

Bottles Water

Cleaning Products

Gift Cards

Then from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House Charities will be at the Seabrook Apple Market to greet shoppers and pick up donations in person.

If you are unable to make it to shop at Seabrook’s, people can shop elsewhere and bring their donations to Seabrook’s at their earliest convenience.

The Seabrook Apple Market is located at 1945 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka.

