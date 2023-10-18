TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Envista is teaming up with Valeo Behavioral Health Care and Junior League of Topeka to host a Food & Hygiene Drive for International Credit Union Week.

Erika McNeil with Envista and Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health Care joined the Fox 43 AM Live Show to speak some more about the details of the drive.

As of right now, they are looking for these types of items:

Deodarent

Travel Size Shampoo and Conditioner

Lotion

Unexpired & Non-Perishable Canned Food Only

If you look into your pantry or toiletries drawer and see you have some extra items that can be donated, you can drop them off at any Envista branch in the community. People can drop them off at anytime throughout the day.

The drive ends on Oct. 20, but people are encouraged to donate to Valeo and Junior League whenever they are able to once the drive is finished.

Click here to go to Valeo’s website to learn more, or click here to get to Junior League of Topeka’s website.