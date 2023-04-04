TOPEKA (KSNT)- Tuesday, April 4, is Library Giving Day!

What is this, you might ask? Well, it’s something new that the library is trying out this year.

Library Giving Day was launched as a national program back in 2019, with over 6,200 libraries participating in the event. But now, the Topeka and Shawnee County Library is one of the many libraries across the nation that are involved.

Ashley Charest, the Foundation Executive Director at the TSCPL, said that the point of Library Giving Day is to ensure the many activities put on by the library can continue, as well as they can expand and do new things, and even bring in new books!

If you’re interested in donating, you can head over to the library’s website by clicking here. Or, you can give the library a call at (785) 580-4400.