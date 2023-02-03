TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most of the time, when you think of instruments around your house, you think about banging pots and pans together.

That’s why Kansas Children’s Discovery Center’s (KCDC) Laura Burton joined the 27 News Morning team to show them how to make fun and interactive instruments with stuff everyone has at home.

Whether it be a harmonica made out of popsicle sticks or a red solo cup that makes laser noises, Burton covers it all.

If you want to try creating these instruments for yourself, you can do so at home or by visiting the KCDC’s new exhibit, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit”, that runs through May 14.

You can visit the KCDC website by clicking here.