TOPEKA (KSNT)– The winter season is approaching and that means colder weather is on the way. In order to prevent your pipes from freezing, it’s important to be proactive before the first freeze of the year.

The first step is unplugging the hose bib from outside of your home. This is extremely important because if you don’t do this, water could freeze inside of it and when it thaws, it could burst a pipe. A burst pipe can cause thousands of dollars in damage, especially if flooding is a result.

As far as sprinklers go, you want to get them serviced before the first freeze for a similar reason. Water can get stuck inside of the system and freeze, causing it to burst when you go to turn them on in the spring.

While both of these are important, Brandon Barnette with Blue Dot stresses that getting your furnace inspected before the season could be the most essential thing you do to prepare.

“Get that furnace serviced before the first freeze. I can’t tell you every year how backlogged every company gets with furnaces not firing and a lot of times, it’s something simple that could be caught with preventative maintenance.”

He says it’s the same idea as firing up your engine and checking your fluids prior to taking a long road trip.

“Change the filter, really before the first freeze, even if you just did it, take care of it and do it again. “

It’s essential to make sure that your furnace is running nicely, so that your home is warm, ensuring those pipes stay heated and running soundly.