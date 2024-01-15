TOPEKA (KSNT)– As Topeka is set to experience more cold weather in the coming weeks, its important to not only think about your owen health, but the health of your pets too.

Pets can feel the effects of the cold just like people can, and Hope Herrera from the West Ridge Animal Health Center says the cold temperatures are just one thing that can effect our four legged friends in the wintry season.

“You also want to keep an eye on their paws and check their paw pads for cracks or bleeding because that can happen with just the snow and also certain de-icing salts that melt the ice will be irritating to a pet’s skin, and even could, if they ingest it, cause irritation in the mouth or their esophagus,” Herrera said.

Here are some of the things you can do to make sure your pets stay safe during negative temperatures:

Keep them outside for as long as your outside. If you’re cold, then your pet could be cold as well.

Check for any cuts or sores on the paws and nose of your animal.

Keep them away from de-icing chemicals and salt.

Keep them indoors at all hours of the night.

Watch for any signs or irritation or sensitivity when they walk or eat.

If your animal is showing signs of irritation or sensitivity when they eat or walk, take them to the nearest veterinarian when possible to avoid any further infections or complications.

