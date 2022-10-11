TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson stopped by 27 News Tuesday to tell us what’s happening in the district.

Superintendent Anderson talked about how USD 501 honored two Stormont Vail nurses for their efforts in a medical emergency and Advisors Excel donated free winter outwear to kids at Sheldon Head Start.

The school district is continuing its I Love TPS Listening & Learning Tour on Wednesday. This will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tacos El Sol, located at 2124 SE 6th St.

Dr. Anderson is one of three finalists for Kansas Superintendent of the Year and Mrs. Munoz at McCarter Elementary is a finalist for Teacher of the Year.

