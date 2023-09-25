TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Family Service and Guidance Center is teaming up once more with the Texas Roadhouse for the Meals for Mental Health event throughout the month of October!

People are asked to purchase a meal ticket, with all of the proceeds going towards the Family Service and Guidance Center’s new Youth Crisis and Recovery Center.

After purchasing a ticket, you have the option to choose from 4 different meals that are exclusive to the Meals for Mental Health menu.

Six-Ounce Sirloin

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled BBQ Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

People can purchase their tickets by clicking here. If you’re interested in purchasing a ticket, you must do so before October 15.

Singular Meal Tickets Are $20 Each Plus Tax

Groups of 10-15 Get Tickets For $17 Each

Groups of 16+ Get Tickets For $15 Each

To read more specific descriptions of the menu, click here to read more about the event.