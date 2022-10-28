TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Race Against Breast Cancer is holding its annual Bowling for Boobies event. Dawn Robertson, RABC administrator, and Katy Nelson, founder of the event, stopped by 27 News Friday to give us the details.

Bowling for Boobies will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Westridge Lanes. For $25, people can enjoy unlimited bowling, go-carts, and putt-putt, all while supporting a good cause.

There will also be a costume contest, cornhole tournament, taco bar, silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

You can get your tickets at the door as pre-registration isn’t available. They accept cash, checks and Venmo.