TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka unveiled a new podcast on Thursday that will focus exclusively on Topeka and Shawnee County topics.

The podcast is officially titled Topeka Talk: Community Conversations and is part of a joint effort between the city and the Greater Topeka Partnership. The first episode of the podcast features Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon and Alison Beebe, a local advocate for small businesses and events. The topic is tourism in the capital city.

The podcast is accepting new ideas for future shows which can be submitted at topekatalkpodcast@gmail.com. You can send feedback and suggestions to this email as well.

You can tune in to Topeka Talk through Apple Podcasts, Amazon/Audible and/or Spotify.