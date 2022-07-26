TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 27th Annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race is quickly approaching. Jimmy Brough stopped by 27 News Tuesday morning to tell us how organizations can sign up and raise money.

“This is a great way for nonprofits and agencies to be able to raise money for their charities or their agencies, anything from sports teams to nonprofits. We had several schools last year, and music groups, that were taking trips. It’s a great way to set up a sales team to get 50% of those proceeds back to them from the ducks they sell.”

The other 50% raised goes to other organizations and nonprofits in the community. The race will be Saturday, Sept. 17 at Lake Shawnee.

To set up your sales team with your organization, click here to apply.