Hoyt man to pay $100,000, spend 30 days in jail for abusing 45 horses

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - A judge has found a Hoyt man guilty of two counts of animal cruelty to his own horses.

After months of neighbors calling in complaints, saying Frank Johnson was abusing his 45 horses, authorities seized the animals in July and November 2018. Johnson claimed the horses were fine, and he was breeding them to race.

Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller says Johnson will serve 30 days in jail and will be on probation for 24 months. As a special condition, he is ordered to pay $118,000 for court costs and restitution. He will also only be allowed to own one dog or cat during his probation.

The horses are now property of the county and will be adopted out, Miller confirmed.