North Topeka shooting suspect caught in California

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday that a north Topeka murder suspect was caught and taken into custody in California.

Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook is accused of murdering Joseph Hill on April 24.

Kagay said Gonzalez-Rook is facing two felony charges of premeditated first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Gonzalez-Rook will be transferred back to Topeka for the prosecution of this case, according to Kagay.

As of right now, police are still looking for Michael D. Flores, 25, of Topeka as another possible suspect.