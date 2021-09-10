‘Huff ‘n Puff’ flying high at Mount Hope Cemetery starting Friday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Huff ‘n Puff” Hot Air Balloon Rally will fly high at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka this weekend. Nearly 20 balloons from across the country will be flying starting Friday night.

Huff n Puff is organized by the Great Plains Balloon Club. Rally Coordinator Lori Hutchinson said this is a great, cheap way to have fun with the whole family.

“There’s no parking fee. There’s no entrance fee,” Hutchinson said. “Just come out and enjoy, and do something with the family. That’s why we keep this free so that families can afford to come out and enjoy it.”

Along with the amazing balloons, there will be nearly 40 vendors out at Mount Hope. Hutchinson said they will also have activities to keep kids occupied while the balloons are setting up.

The balloon rally will be held at the Mount Hope Balloon Field. The balloon field is at the corner of SW Huntoon Street & SW Fairlawn Road. You can enter the balloon field off of Huntoon or Fairlawn Streets.