TOPEKA (KSNT) – Time is running out to claim biological samples related to the recent conviction of a man banned from performing autopsy services in Kansas.

A judge with the Shawnee County District Court has approved a request to close the state receivership of human tissue and other biological samples obtained by court order during the investigation of a former Topeka man who was banned permanently from providing autopsy services in Kansas.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Judge Mary Christopher granted a request from the AG’s Office to end the receivership of samples obtained during the investigation and prosecution of Shawn Parcells. The samples were obtained from a location Parcells used in Topeka.

The AG’s Office and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have inventoried and stored the samples, releasing identified samples to appropriate family members who request them. Any remaining samples not claimed by Oct. 6 will be medically disposed, according to court orders.

Any person with reason to believe a family member’s biological samples may have been in the possession of Parcells or his companies and who wants to request return of the samples should contact the AG’s Office as soon as possible at 785-291-3950. Family members and next of kin have the right, based on court order, to designate the release or disposal of human tissue or biological samples. The order closing the receivership means families must contact the AG’s Office prior to Oct. 6.

Parcells and his affiliated companies are permanently banned from doing business in Kansas under an order entered in August by Judge Christopher. This resulted in a lawsuit filed by the AG’s Office on March 22, 2019. Parcells was also ordered to pay $254,762.98 in restitution to 82 consumers related to private autopsy services.

Parcells and the corporations were also ordered to pay a $200,000 penalty for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, a $200,000 penalty for violation of the Kansas False Claims Act related to coroner ordered autopsy services provided to Wabaunsee County and ordered to pay Wabaunsee County $49,600 in damages. Parcells and the corporations were also ordered to pay $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.

Parcells was convicted in 2021 on criminal charges filed by the attorney general in Wabaunsee County District Court. He is awaiting sentencing on the criminal charges.