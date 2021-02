EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Humane Society of the Flints Hills joined KSNT News Thursday morning with Rhodes. Rhodes is a cool, calm heeler mix available for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting from the Humane Society of the Flint Hills in Emporia you can contact them at (620) 342-4477 or visit the shelter at 215 West 6th Ave., in Emporia .

The shelter has some COVID-19 protocols in place, so please call ahead of your visit.