Hundreds celebrated Wamego’s 34th annual Tulip Festival over weekend

WAMEGO, KS (KSNT) — Hundreds of people spent their weekend visiting Wamego’s City Park for the 34th annual Tulip Festival.

The festival featured gorgeous Tulips, of course, in addition to more than 150 craft vendors and an assortment of food trucks. Organizers said the event helps businesses around Wamego, especially with the long lasting financial effects of coronavirus.

“During COVID our streets were so quiet, and yesterday you couldn’t even get your car out of a parking stall on our Lincoln avenue,” said Kara Holle, event and tourism coordinator, when talking about the changes in crowd size due to the festival. “There was so much traffic and all of our benches along our Lincoln avenue were full of people sitting, eating, talking and shopping.”

Since the Tulip Festival is an annual event, don’t be too bummed if you missed out, because organizers said they’ll be back next year.