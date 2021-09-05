Hundreds come out to biker rally hosted by ABATE at Lake Perry

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People from all over the country are riding their motorcycles out to Lake Perry to protect their biker rights and celebrate Labor Day weekend.

The ABATE of Kansas host the rally; their name standing for “A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments.” This marked the 46th year that the rally has taken place at Lake Perry.

ABATE’s goal is to educate bikers about potential new legislature involving motorcycles and to spread safety awareness.

“We try to educate the people about what we are and what we do. As far as safety goes we encourage safety,” said Byron Harden, the president of ABATE of Kansas. “We are not against wearing a helmet, we are for you having a right to decide and we do encourage safe riding.”

One of the issues the ABATE organization spoke about during the rally was regarding the type of gas used for motorcycles and how it can potentially damage them.

“We’ve been having issues with the alcohol in gas because when it is 15% ethanol, motorcycles and some gardening equipment will not run,” Harden said.

The organization charges money to be a part of the rally to raise money to fight issues like this in legislation. Over 600 bikers showed up to show their support and work to protect their freedoms as motorcyclists.

The event ends officially Monday.