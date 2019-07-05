Thousands flock to downtown for Junction City’s Sundown Salute

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of people in Junction City celebrated the fourth of July at Sundown Salute Thursday night.

The event is in its 43rd year and is the largest free celebration in Kansas.

“We’re so proud of it,” said Sundown Salute Chair Michele Stimatze. “We want to keep it going. So, there’s a group of us that are really involved and without all of their support and help, we would never be able to make this happen.”

After a 30 minute weather delay, the festivities started with a parade Thursday morning.

“The parade is special to me because it was a family tradition,” said Parade Coordinator Patricia Verschage. “Every year, my grandparents would take us down and we’d watch the parade. We’d come in from out of town and then when I started having kids, I did the same thing with them.”

The event consisted of a carnival, petting zoo, live music, vendors and ended with the Tribute to America firework show.

Sundown Salute events in Junction City Friday night:

–10:00 AM-9:00 PM Hedrick’s Petting Zoo

–5:00-11:00 PM Ottaway Amusement Co. Carnival

–5:45-6:45 PM Fort Riley Rock Band

–7:15-8:25 PM Antry 9:00-11:00 PM Hairball

View the full schedule here.

The event runs through Sunday night.