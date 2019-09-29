Hundreds flock to downtown for Tap That Topeka despite rainy weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Brewers took over downtown Saturday afternoon for the largest beer festival in the midwest.

Despite the rain, hundreds of people came out for Tap that Topeka.

Guests got to choose from a selection of over 300 beers to sample.

But, one vendor brought a different kind of beer product not for humans, but rather, for dogs.

Beer Paws makes dog treat products from leftover grain from local breweries.

“We just started with KC Beer Company which is right next door to our makery, and just went crazy from there,” said Emily Fawcett. “I think we’re up to 150 breweries now, taking their grains and recycling them to make a healthy dog snack to your pet.”

At least ten percent of Beer Paws’ profits are donated to animal welfare organizations.