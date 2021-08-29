Hundreds gather at Kansas Statehouse for rally, discuss freedom rights

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A local conservative organization, Kansas Patriots, gathered at the Kansas State Capitol Saturday with hundreds of supporters. Several Republican leaders spoke on topics like mask mandates and the Coronavirus.

Kris Kobach, a Republican leader running for Kansas Attorney General, was one of the key speakers at the rally.

“We do have the right to control the upbringing of our children,” Kobach said. “This is probably going to come into play in a number of school districts.”

Others at the rally showed their support for those fighting for our freedom.

“I just want to be here in solidarity with them,” Pat Proctor, State Representative of District 41, said. “I spent 25 years in the Army including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill was also at the event to show his support.

“Literally we are free because of the sacrifice of the American soldiers,” Hill said. “We have incidents going on in the country today and we owe our freedom to those people.”

Some of the people at the rally have even stepped into new leadership roles in hopes of making a difference.

“My grandpa has fought for me my whole life and on his last days I had to go to bat for him,” Tatum Lee, State Representative District 117, said. “So that’s what I did. I ran and it has been something.”

Out of all of the people at the Statehouse, the message was clear. Americans have the right to freedom.