Hundreds gather in downtown Topeka for Kansas Chocolate Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - It was all about the chocolate in downtown Topeka Saturday at the Kansas Chocolate Festival.

The festival had everything from food trucks, vendors to live music, and of course lots of chocolate.

One local shop said events like these put a spotlight on what local businesses have to offer.

"It's really nice to have the community out here and just to get a lot of different people to know what we're doing," said Pamela Aguilar with Prairie Glass Studio. "To see that they're excited about it and you know, we've been here for seven years, but this is the first time they've heard about us so it's really nice to get that exposure."

If you missed out on this festival, the Sunshine Reggae Roots Festival will be taking place downtown on June 29.