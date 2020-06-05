Hundreds gather in Emporia for peaceful protest

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people came together Friday in Emporia to demand change and speak out against police brutality after 46-year-old George Floyd was killed at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

The protest took place downtown where the streets were packed with peaceful protesters who walked from the Emporia State University campus to a parking lot near the Emporia Police Department.

Their message was clear: racism and police brutality in America must stop.

“The time is now,” protester Tara Iverson said. “I’m very proud of my community and the organizers for putting this together and we want justice not only for George Floyd, but for all of us in America.”

The message was passed not only through the protesters, but also community members and downtown business owners who lined the sides of the road and sidewalks, passing out water to the protesters and holding up signs in solidarity.

“I really appreciate that,” protestor Tresa Pierce said. “It looks like a lot of the college kids, a lot of people from the community, all different races and colors and that’s what we need to change, to come together as people.”

Law enforcement officers from several different departments blocked off traffic to clear a path for protesters.

Sgt. Lisa Sage with the Emporia Police Department said they stand in solidarity with the people out at the protest and want to be a part of the change.

“Black lives matter,” Sage said. “George Floyd’s life mattered, and you know, we want to make sure that people who are standing up for that know that that’s what the police believe also.”

While the crowd was made up of people from all walks of life, their mission here was the same: to make sure that their voices were heard.