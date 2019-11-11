Hundreds gather to celebrate Diwali in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Topeka got to experience one of India’s most popular festivals Sunday.

Hundreds gathered at the Capitol Plaza Hotel to celebrate Diwali, also known as the festival of lights.

The purpose of the celebration is to drive out darkness and celebrate life.​

Organizers said it’s a great opportunity to share Indian culture with the rest of the community.

“Everybody gathers, people from all different walks of life and they enjoy the food and share the cultural program,” said co-organizer Sandeep Bhale.

Diwali has been celebrated in Topeka since the early seventies. Sunday’s celebration included traditional Indian attire, food and live performances.