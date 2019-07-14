Hundreds gather to celebrate the legendary career of Bill Snyder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After 27 years at the helm of K-State’s football program, Bill Snyder has given fans a lot to celebrate.

“He meant everything to K-State,” said fan Colton Shirack. “He built the program. There was nothing when he came here and he made everything. He’s literally Manhattan, Kansas.”

Snyder is credited with one of the greatest program turn arounds in college football history.



“K-State’s football program was viewed as awful,” said former K-State President Jon Wefald. “We were viewed as the worst division I football program, not just in America, but in the entire world.

But, under Snyder’s leadership, that would change. The five-time national coach of the year led the team to 215 wins, 19 bowl appearances and two Big 12 conference titles.

“We had very very tough practices,” said former K-State football player Kevin Lockett. “What coach had to do when he got here was he had to establish a new culture.”



That culture led the program to new heights hardly anyone thought were possible.



While Snyder may not be leading the wildcats anymore, his hall of fame career and impact on the program will forever be a great source of pride for the wildcat faithful.