Hundreds get a little bit of sole from local group

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local organization gives out hundreds of shoes to kids around the Topeka area each year.

It's about a lot more than what's on these kid's feet, it's about what's on their faces.

Sole Reason gives shoes to people who are on a shoe-string budget, their motto is putting shoes on their feet and smiles on their faces.

Kids at this shoe giveaway are enjoying snowcones and magic tricks. But the real magic is in something most of don't think much of: a new pair of shoes.

Jerry Hudgins founded sole reason four years ago to help families get new shoes for their kids.

"These shoes provide self-esteem, self-confidence, and the self-worth these kids desire so much."

To be eligible for the next giveaway contact the Salvation Army's Shelley Robertson at (785) 233-9648.