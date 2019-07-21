Hundreds of grannies take the court for national basketball tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds of basketball players proved that age doesn’t matter when it comes to getting buckets on the basketball court.

Who said grannies can’t ball? Here at the National Granny Basketball Tournament, these ladies proved you don’t have to be a certain age to bring skill and competitiveness to the court 🏀 pic.twitter.com/jDJpnaHWny — Reina Garcia KSNT (@ReinaKSNT) July 20, 2019

Sixteen teams from 10 states competed in the National Granny Basketball tournament in Lawrence Saturday.

Teams comprised of women ages 50-87 competed in six-on-six games based on 1920s style rules.

Tournament co-chair Dee Bisel said this was their largest tournament yet and fans showed up in full force to support them.

“They love to come and watch us play,” said Bisel. “I think people would be really surprised if they came to a game to see how competitive we are and how high the skill level is.”

To find out more about the Granny Basketball League, click HERE.