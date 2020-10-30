Hundreds of license plates being recalled amid racial slur concern

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas City Star is reporting hundreds of Kansas license plates are being recalled after consideration the combinations of letters NGA could be perceived as a racial slur.

Zach Fletcher said that 828 Kansas license plate holders have received letters telling them that they must return the plates or risk being ticketed for having invalid tags.

The Kansas City Star reports that he explained in an email that the “plate combination, if read as a phrase, can be perceived to read as a racial epithet.”

In 2018 Kansas recalled more than 700 plates that contained the letters JAP.