TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday.

State agencies will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to talk with candidates about full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships.

The state is currently advertising 874 open positions across the state.

Anyone looking for a job can apply to the virtual job fair at this link. The link also includes a helpful video to help job seekers understand how to best prepare for virtual interviews.